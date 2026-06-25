Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for USA-Turkiye, 2026 World Cup

Six World Cup matches are on tap for Thursday, and new bettors can get in on the action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which offers the chance to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more. The day starts off with Ecuador vs. Germany and Curacao vs. Ivory Coast at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Tunisia vs. Netherlands and Japan vs. Sweden at 7. Then at 10 p.m., the USMNT is back in action against Turkiye, while Australia take on Paraguay. Get started at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, June 25

It's crunch time for Ecuador as they take on Germany on Thursday. After earning just one point and scoring zero goals through their first two matches, the Ecuadorians need to find a way to beat Germany to have any hope of advancing to the knockout rounds. The Germans have already won Group E and, therefore, may rest some players, but Germany's defense will still be a lot for the feeble Ecuadorian attack to handle. Ecuador will also need to maintain its strong defense against Germany's strong forwards. SportsLine's Matt Severance is backing Ecuador.

The United States has already clinched first place in Group D and has four players carrying yellow cards, so head coach Mauricio Pochettino has opted to heavily rotate his lineup for Thursday night's clash with Turkiye. This will be welcome news for the Turks, who have had a dismal tournament to this point. After being picked as a sleeper team by many observers, Turkiye has lost both its matches and scored zero goals from 62 shots. With talents like Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz in the fold, Turkiye will hope to at least score against a watered-down USMNT. SportsLine's Brad Thomas is backing Turkiye.

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