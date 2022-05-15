Inter Milan has some new hardware after winning the Coppa Italia final, but its quest for the Serie A title continues on Sunday as the Nerazzuri visit Cagliari. The Nerazzuri have won four of their last five matches in league play, but they still need points if they are going to overcome AC Milan and raise the scudetto. The Islanders, on the other hand, have just one win in their last five matches and are desperately trying to stave off relegation against a vicious Inter Milan squad. You can stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Sardegna Arena in Sardinia, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Cagliari odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cagliari as the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +400 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Inter Milan vs. Cagliari date: Sunday, May 15

Inter Milan vs. Cagliari time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Cagliari streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Cagliari vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Inter Milan vs. Cagliari picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Cagliari vs. Inter Milan, Eimer is backing both teams to score at a -140 payout. While Inter is clearly the favorite in this match, the expert expects Cagliari to put up quite a fight as they battle to get any points possible in the standings. Eimer sees Inter's offense having the upper hand, led by star striker Lautaro Martinez. But he also sees the Islanders throwing everything they have at the visitors.



"Cagliari will not hold back on Sunday and we should see an extremely open and fast paced match with goals and shots coming from all over the pitch," Eimer told SportsLine. "Whether Cagliari goes down 1, 2 or 3 goals, they'll have to continue the attack to scavenge any type of positive result against a monstrous Inter side."

