Cameroon vs. Ghana: AFCON prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Two contenders, Cameroon and Ghana, meet on Saturday in the Africa Cup of Nations for their second group stage match. Cameroon beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the opener to lead Group F, while Ghana was surprisingly held by Benin in a 2-2 draw. Cameroon will be through to the next round with a win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

AFCON: Cameroon vs. Ghana

Date : Saturday, June 29



: Saturday, June 29 Time : 1 p.m. ET



: 1 p.m. ET Location : Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt



: Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt TV channel : beIN Sports USA



: beIN Sports USA Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Cameroon: Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken scored in the win for Cameroon, but more impressively, the team allowed just one shot on goal. They'll look to build on that against a Ghana side with some potent attackers that aren't afraid to shoot from range. Cameroon will enter as the favorite but they are going to have to be sharp in defense.

Ghana: They really were their own worst enemy in the opener. A sloppy bit of play saw them go down two minutes in, and then after battling back to take a 2-1 lead through Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, John Boye received a red card, and they couldn't hold on for the win. Ghana showed too much patience in attack and had just three shots on goal, but fortunately for them they made two of them. In the second half, they did next to nothing.

Cameroon vs. Ghana prediction

Both teams score in the second half, and they settle for a draw that doesn't help Ghana.

Pick: Cameroon 1, Ghana 1