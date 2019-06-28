Cameroon vs. Ghana: AFCON prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
A pair of contenders at the African Cup of Nations face off in group play
Two contenders, Cameroon and Ghana, meet on Saturday in the Africa Cup of Nations for their second group stage match. Cameroon beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the opener to lead Group F, while Ghana was surprisingly held by Benin in a 2-2 draw. Cameroon will be through to the next round with a win.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
AFCON: Cameroon vs. Ghana
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt
- TV channel: beIN Sports USA
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Cameroon: Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken scored in the win for Cameroon, but more impressively, the team allowed just one shot on goal. They'll look to build on that against a Ghana side with some potent attackers that aren't afraid to shoot from range. Cameroon will enter as the favorite but they are going to have to be sharp in defense.
Ghana: They really were their own worst enemy in the opener. A sloppy bit of play saw them go down two minutes in, and then after battling back to take a 2-1 lead through Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, John Boye received a red card, and they couldn't hold on for the win. Ghana showed too much patience in attack and had just three shots on goal, but fortunately for them they made two of them. In the second half, they did next to nothing.
Cameroon vs. Ghana prediction
Both teams score in the second half, and they settle for a draw that doesn't help Ghana.
Pick: Cameroon 1, Ghana 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Brazil beats Paraguay in penalty kicks
It was a tense game that came down to the very last kick
-
Brazil vs. Paraguay preview
A ticket to the Copa America semifinals will be punched on Thursday at the Gremio Arena in...
-
Colombia vs. Chile preview
The winner moves on to face the winner of Uruguay and Peru
-
Argentina vs. Venezuela preview
Lionel Messi and company are still alive at the cup
-
How to watch USA-France in Spanish, 4K
The match will be available in both languages
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
England's Ellen White also has scored five times