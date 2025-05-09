Welcome to the weekend! One final high-stakes edition of El Clasico awaits, while the finalists of Europe's top club competitions return to league play as the end-of-season trophy chase continues across the continent. I'm Pardeep Cattry with an end-of-week update.

Barcelona's season on the line in El Clasico

After the heartbreak of their 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Barcelona return to play on Sunday for the last Clasico of the season, one that could define their season. With four games left in La Liga and a four point advantage over Real Madrid ahead of this weekend's match, the league title could be within reach with a win. The situation technically favors them, especially since Barcelona have won each of the last three Clasicos this season but as Thierry Henry outlines, will Hansi Flick's side be ready for the task at hand?

Henry: "You wake up and you're like, 'Did that happen?' … It's tough, but the game that you want, in order to make sure that you don't stay too long with it, is to play Real Madrid. That's the game that you want because the town will put you back into it, the situation in the league will put you back into it and it's the Clasico. That's what you want and we're going to find out if [they're] okay or not straight away because … it's four points. You can almost do it by winning there, especially against your archrivals."

Barcelona are still one of Europe's best attacking teams, especially now that Robert Lewandowski has returned from injury, while Lamine Yamal's consistent excellence makes them a contender in any game. They did not lose in the Champions League because they cannot score, though. It is hard to get knocked out after scoring six goals between two legs but Inter became one of the very few teams to make Barcelona's defense actually pay the price for their porous defense, which perhaps offers Real Madrid their greatest opening to cause some damage in El Clasico – and perhaps re-enter the title race in the final weeks of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in the midst of a four-game winning streak in league play and have plenty to play – the prospect of a trophyless season looms large, especially in what is expected to be the Italian manager's final campaign in charge, with Xabi Alonso his likely replacement announcing that he's leaving Bayer Leverkusen. Real Madrid also boast the type of players who could do some damage against a weak defensive team, chief among them Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. There's also a question of if they are up to the task – they have scored one or fewer goals in seven of their last eight games and are not known for their defense, either.

It makes for a surprisingly unpredictable Clasico to close this season, which only adds to the consequential feeling that surrounds this weekend's biggest match.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇪🇺 European finalists resume league play

A busy week of European action has officially come to a close, with the finalists for each of Europe's top men's club competitions officially set – Paris Saint-Germain will play Inter in the Champions League final, Tottenham Hotspur will meet Manchester United in the Europa League, while Real Betis will take on Chelsea in the Conference League finale.

For a few of these finalists, their upcoming cup match is the only remaining highlight of the season – United and Spurs are 15th and 16th, respectively, in the Premier League and it is unlikely they will land much higher, while PSG have already won Ligue 1 and have the Coupe de France final the week before the Champions League final. The others, though, still have some skin in the game in their domestic competitions, especially Inter.

Simone Inzaghi's side are still three points behind Serie A leaders Napoli with three games to go, hoping things will tilt in their favor sooner rather than later. Whether that happens this weekend is up for debate as Napoli take on 13th place Genoa, though Inter have the chance to keep pace with a game against 11th place Torino.

As for Chelsea and Real Betis, they are still in the hunt to win a spot in next season's Champions League. Both play in leagues that earned an extra berth for next season, with the Blues currently sitting inside the Premier League's top five. There are just three points that separate fourth and seventh in England with three games to go, making Sunday's game against fourth place Newcastle United a pivotal one for their Champions League hopes. Real Betis, meanwhile, are one point behind fifth place Villarreal but have a tough match ahead of them against ninth place Osasuna.

🏆 UCL final preview: With the countdown to Munich officially underway, here are three early keys to the Champions League final, the players to watch, the case for Inter and Paris Saint-Germain to win and how PSG improved after Kylian Mbappe's departure.

🇫🇷 Putting Paris on the map: Thierry Henry heaps praise on PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi for putting "Paris on the map" and putting the team within touching distance of becoming just the second French side to win the Champions League.

🇮🇹 Reijnders, Aebischer chat: AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders and Bologna's Michel Aebischer pop into Morning Footy ahead of their teams' meeting in Serie A action on Friday.

🗣️ Rosenior on Strasbourg: Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior talks about beating PSG, life in France and opportunities for Black coaches in an interview with Morning Footy.

🏟️ San Siro shines: Inter's back-and-forth Champions League semifinal match against Barcelona proved why the San Siro is still one European soccer's greatest venues.

Premier League: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Sunday, 7 a.m.

💰 THE PICK: Alexander Isak to score (+104) – Newcastle United and Chelsea may sit inside the top five as things stand but things are still a little too close for comfort with three games to go. Just three points separate fourth place Newcastle from seventh place Aston Villa, so winning points will be a top priority for both sides on Sunday. Considering what's at stake, expect the most reliable goalscorer on the pitch – Newcastle's Alexander Isak – to have a say. WIth 27 goals this season, he has been key to their success this season and seems as likely as anyone else to help the Magpies return to the Champions League.

