Happy Friday! The Club World Cup is officially down to two teams, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain booking their spot in Sunday's final after their dominant showings in the semifinals, but each with a different point to prove at MetLife Stadium. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a preview of what's to come this weekend.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, July 11

🌍 WAFCON: Ghana vs. Mali, 12 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇪🇺 Women's Euro: Italy vs. Spain, 3 p.m. ➡️ Fox

🇪🇺 Women's Euro: Portugal vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌍 WAFCON: Tanzania vs. South Africa, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

Saturday, July 12

🇪🇺 Women's Euro: Sweden vs. Germany, 3 p.m. ➡️ Fox

🇪🇺 Women's Euro: Poland vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌍 WAFCON: Morocco vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🌍 WAFCON: Zambia vs. Congo DR, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🌎 Copa America Femenina: Peru vs. Chile, 5 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌎 Copa America Femenina: Ecuador vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS2

Sunday, July 13

🏆 CWC: Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ➡️ TBS

🇪🇺 Women's Euro: England vs. Wales, 3 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇪🇺 Women's Euro: France vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🌍 WAFCON: Tunisia vs. Botswana, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🌍 WAFCON: Nigeria vs. Algeria, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🌎 Copa America Femenina: Bolivia vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌎 Copa America Femenina: Brazil vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ The Forward Line

🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain's title to lose

Getty Images

Much as they were in the latter portion of the European season, Paris Saint-Germain have easily been the most dominant side at the Club World Cup during the knockout stage, not only positioning them as the favorites to win on Sunday, but building as strong a case as any that they are the best team in the world by just about every metric – win or lose in the final.

Look no further than their 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in the semifinals on Wednesday, outpacing them in just about every category, their dominant style catching the opposition defenders off guard and forcing sloppy mistakes out of them. It was trademark PSG in the new look envisioned by Luis Enrique, one that wears opponents down quickly with their unique, high-intensity approach, no matter the qualities the other team possesses. It was their third 4-0 win of the competition, a list that includes their opening match against Atletico Madrid and their round of 16 triumph against Inter Miami. They have also outscored their opponents 16 to one, that lone goal against coming in a 1-0 loss to Botafogo in the group stage, a signal that Enrique's strategy has delivered almost impeccable results, even 64 matches into their season.

Enrique: "My phone is full of messages from Barcelona fans, which tells you about how big this game was. You go at 100% for everything this shirt represents and we know what Real Madrid are, what they were and what they will always be, how great they are. We didn't put the brakes on but of course with the heat, with the final in three days' time, with cramp and the risk of tiredness, you act. The first thing is the objective, which is to reach the final and compete. But at no point do you put the brakes on."

It comes as no surprise, then, that PSG are the team to beat on Sunday, much as they have been all tournament long. There is no real shock value in picking the reigning UEFA Champions League winners as the favorites in the Club World Cup, the story of their run to the final instead a continuation of their tactical transformation over the last several months. The French champions were once defined by star power but their greatest achievements have come in embracing a team spirit, one that puts them on the cusp of turning a historic treble into the first quadruple of its kind.

Enrique: "This was an objective from the start. And now we are just one game away from building PSG's history, and winning all the trophies we have participated in this season. It means a lot for us, for our fans and it is a pleasure to work at this club. We have scored 100-plus goals and we let in very few. These players are exceptional. … The insuperable play of my players and their generosity, the way they give everything at the service of the team."

Streaming now

Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🔵 Chelsea's up-and-comers target more silverware

Getty Images

PSG's newfound habit of dominance is naturally accompanied by the question of what it will actually take to stop them, a query that is now Chelsea's to answer on Sunday.

It is a unique challenge for anyone but especially so for a young team who are still in the early stages of a project led by manager Enzo Maresca, who continues to work with a bloated squad. While PSG have used just 19 players so far over the course of the Club World Cup, Chelsea have used 27, the tournament serving as a showcase for players who earn valuable minutes next season. The competition for spots is particularly fierce in attack with a handful of newcomers in the mix, perhaps most notable among them being Joao Pedro. In the span of a week, he went from being a Brighton and Hove Albion player to the star of the Blues' 2-0 semifinal win against Fluminense, his former club. Joao Pedro fills a need for Chelsea, as Maresca said in his post-match comments, making a case for himself ahead of a busy season for the team that will include their first trip to the Champions League in three years.

Maresca: "The reason why we brought him is because this season, we faced many teams with [a] low block and this quality is very good against this kind of team and then as a person, first of all, he is from Brazil so most of the Brazilian players, they are very happy. They enjoy with the football. … This is exactly the way he showed [Tuesday]. Doesn't mean he's going to be all season like this because it's not going to happen but it's good to have him and also as an option."

Maresca, though, is a little spoiled for choice ahead of Sunday's final. Joao Pedro was a natural selection on Tuesday because Liam Delap was suspended, with the final perhaps offering a first real glimpse at what the manager may have planned for the upcoming campaign. A match against PSG in particular, though, will serve as a true measuring stick for a Chelsea side that believes they are building a contender for the future.

🔗 Top Stories

🔵 Madueke's impending departure: Chelsea may have 20 attackers on the books, but offloading Noni Madueke – and sending him to Arsenal – might be a mistake for the Blues.

👋 Real Madrid exit CWC: Real Madrid crashed out of the Club World Cup with a loss to Paris Saint-Germain, a match that may not have been an indictment on Kylian Mbappe's quality but one that exposed the team's overall need to rebuild.

🇺🇸 Tobin Heath retires: USWNT legend Tobin Heath, a two-time Women's World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, officially retired nearly three years after her final game and following a serious knee injury.

❓ Messi to Saudi Arabia?: Lionel Messi has yet to extend his contract with Inter Miami, so power players in Saudi Arabia are working out a plan to lure him to the Middle East in case he opts out of a stay in MLS.

⚫🔴 AC Milan preview: As preseason gets underway for AC Milan, here's a look ahead at some storylines for next season, including Christian Pulisic's role under new manager Massimiliano Allegri and the arrival of Luka Modric.

🏆 World Cup power rankings: Spain tops the list of contenders one year out from the World Cup, while the U.S. men's national team sit outside the top 20 as a rocky journey to the tournament continues.

👎 Ancelotti's tax evasion charges: Carlo Ancelotti was charged with tax evasion in Spain and sentenced to one year in prison.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Club World Cup final: Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Sunday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score (+150) – As Paris Saint-Germain approach what could be yet another crowning achievement rooted in an exciting style of play, it feels likely that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will play a big role in the process. His arrival marked a turning point in PSG's season, settling in quickly with impressive offensive output, but helping Luis Enrique strike a balance that ensured every player on the team would be playing to the peak of his powers. Kvaratskhelia may not be the team's most prominent goalscorer but there are goals in his game, making him an appropriate choice to get on the scoresheet as PSG attempt to follow up Champions League glory with another major title.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

📺 What we're watching



Paramount+

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

☀️ Morning Footy (10 a.m. ET): A special edition of Morning Footy, the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines, will kick off Golazo Network's coverage of the big game. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

🏆 Champions League Today (1 p.m. ET): Kate Scott hosts pregame studio coverage alongside analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Coverage from Allianz Arena in Munich begins at 1 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, followed by coverage on the CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

⚽ The Champions Club (5:30 p.m. ET): Poppy Miller, Mike Grella, Nigel Reo-Coker, Tony Meola and Jimmy Conrad for live reactions and match analysis as they break down all the action from the Champions League final.

🥅 Scoreline (7 p.m. ET): Scoreline is the place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.