Gio Reyna has secured a move away from Borussia Dortmund after another lost season sitting on the bench, joining Borussia Monchengladbach. He isn't going far, the journey between Signal Iduna Park and BORUSSIA-PARK is just over an hour, but it's a move that brings a breath of fresh air, and a new perspective for Reyna in a critical juncture of his career.

It's easy to forget that Reyna is only 22, but he's now married and entering his 7th season in Germany, and if Reyna can secure regular playing time at Gladbach, this move could open a new more mature chapter in his career, and have him back on track to making the United States men's national team for the 2026 World Cup. This all comes with pressure, but it's nothing that Reyna isn't used to.

Reyna was left out of Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the September friendlies, where the USMNT will face South Korea and Japan, but that doesn't mean that the door is closed with the national team. That's a decision that Reyna understood, saying in an interview with the DFL, "I can't be mad about it. Of course, I want to be back in, [the national team] but I know that's only possible with playing time and performing well. So, that's how it is, that's how it should be."

Coming to a new team in Germany at this stage in his career, Reyna knew what he needed in a club, and Gladbach is a place that checked the boxes. He'll be able to earn that playing time that is needed to get back in the national team setup, but it's also about the feeling that he gets with the club.

"Number one, speaking to the coach gave me a really good feeling. Being wanted, obviously, a big club that still has ambitions to finish well in the Bundesliga, so I think it's another opportunity for me to play and get on the field, get rhythm and sort of get going again," Reyna said. "It's a change that was needed. I am really happy to be here at Gladbach."

For a player who has fewer than 500 league minutes in the past few seasons between Dortmund and a loan to forget at Nottingham Forest, a fresh start is going to be critical for Reyna. Impacted by injuries, off the field noise that was out of his control, and not being in Dortmund's plans, Reyna's career has been held up, but he's young enough that it can easily get back on track if Gladbach turns out to be the right place.

Staying in a city that he knows and enjoys will go a long way to doing that, but Reyna is also reunited with a familiar face in Joe Scally. The Gladbach right back came up in the New York City FC academy with Reyna, and the duo have stayed closely connected during their time in Düsseldorf and with the USMNT. There's a strong USMNT connection in Germany with James Sands also at St. Pauli, but there's nothing like having one of your countrymen on your team. Scally is also aware of what Reyna does well and that he could be a major asset to Gladbach.

"I've played with Gio for so long, so I know all his skill sets on the field," Scally said. "I think we've been missing some creativity and some physical presence in the midfield and in that attacking role, so I think he can really help us with that. There's also that extra step of experience; he's already been at a big club. Bringing us that confidence and football knowledge could really help us."

For Reyna, it's about more than just playing at a club with a friend; he had to make a decision that's best for him and while it may be early, he's feeling welcomed at the club, which will only help with putting in good performances. He needs to hit the ground running at the club, not only to help push them up the table but also to get back into the national team setup ahead of a World Cup on home soil.

Reyna explained that in discussions with Pochettino, it's simple that players need to be in rhythm, playing regularly to earn their spots with the national team. That's only been more critical with the Argentine not being afraid to call a player from Major League Soccer, Argentina, or anywhere in the world if he feels that they can contribute to the team. So that playing time factor is paramount.

"His staff have told me that if you play and perform well, then you definitely have a chance to get back into the mix so this is what I believe," Reyna said.

With Reyna's experience, despite being such a young player, he has the tools to succeed at Gladbach after showing flashes of stardom at Dortmund. There are few players who can take the ball from box to box, dribbling through defenders like he can when at his best, and it's something that can add a new dimension to a club looking to get back in the European picture. It shows the importance of a player and a club's needs coming together in a way that can be mutually beneficial.

Of course, it's a move where the pressure is on Reyna, but that's nothing new from what he's seen during his career. What's critical is the fresh start and being able to have coaches who believe in him. It's what was needed, and with the USMNT needing a spark in their own performances, it couldn't have come at a better time, both for Reyna and the national team.