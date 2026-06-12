Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Canada kick off their 2026 World Cup schedule on Friday with an afternoon matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina as they begin Group B play. The Canadians are No. 30 in FIFA rankings and are looking to advance out of the group stage for the first time. Bosnia and Herzegovina are ranked 64th entering the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they're looking to advance to the knockout stage for the first time.

Kickoff for Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina is 3 p.m. ET from BMO Field in Toronto. The latest Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Canadians at -125 (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bosnia and Herzegovina at +390 and a draw at +250. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina picks check out the Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 90-minute money line Canada -125, Bosnia +390, Draw +250 Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina over/under: 2.5 goals Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina spread: Canada -1.5 (+250) Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks: See picks at SportsLine Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina predictions

After examining Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. Canada have scored two or more goals in three of their last five matches. Bosnia and Herzegovina have scored in six of their last seven matches, including four in a win over Malta in a friendly and three in a win over Romania in a World Cup qualifier. "The teams look evenly matched, and both of them should find the back of the net in this game, but home advantage may ultimately prove decisive for Canada," Green said.

The Canadians have a number of goal scorers, including forwards Cyle Larin and Jonathan David. Larin has posted 30 goals in 90 matches for the national team, while David has 39 goals in 77 matches. Edin Džeko helps power Bosnia and Herzegovina. The 40-year-old forward is the star of the team and has scored 73 goals in 148 matches for the team through the years. See Green's best bets for Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at FanDuel here:

How to make Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina picks

After studying Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.