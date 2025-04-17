Concacaf announced Thursday that it suspended Canada head coach Jesse Marsch for two games following his conduct at the Concacaf Nations League finals in March, when he received a red card during the third-place match against the U.S. men's national team.

Marsch was sent off during the second half of Canada's 2-1 win over the USMNT after an outburst directed towards the referee that saw him enter the field of play. He was forced to watch the remainder of the game from the stands and will do so again this summer after a disciplinary review conducted by the North American soccer confederation.

"The Disciplinary Committee has imposed a one-match suspension on Mr. Marsch for unacceptable conduct towards the match officials and for delaying the restart of the match by refusing to leave the field of play," a statement from Concacaf read in part. "The sanction now includes two matches in total, including the automatic one-match suspension for the on-field direct red card. … The Disciplinary Committee has also warned the Canadian Soccer Association and Mr. Marsch that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during future matches."

Marsch will miss the first two games of Canada's run at the Concacaf Gold Cup, which begins in June. Canada will kick off the tournament on June 17 against Honduras at Vancouver's BC Place before facing Curacao on June 21 at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium.