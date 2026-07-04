Canada vs. Morocco odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks from expert on 25-15 run

Canada battle Morocco for a spot in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals when they meet on Saturday. Co-host Canada have never advanced past the group stage until this year, while Morocco is looking to top their fourth-place finish from 2022. The Canadians have found offense so far, outscoring their four World Cup opponents 9-3. Morocco, meanwhile, finished second behind Brazil in Group C and have outscored their foes 7-4. In the Round of 32, Canada downed South Africa 1-0, while Morocco survived a penalty kick win over Netherlands after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Kickoff for Canada vs. Morocco is 1 p.m. ET from Houston. The latest Canada vs. Morocco odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Morocco at -120 (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Canada at +370 and a draw at +230. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Morocco are -260 to advance, with Canada at +205. Before locking in any Canada vs. Morocco picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Canada vs. Morocco predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also on a 25-15-2 run (63%) on World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Canada vs. Morocco and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Morocco vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Morocco 90-minute money line Morocco -120, Canada +370, Draw +230 Canada vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals Canada vs. Morocco to qualify for next round: Morocco -260, Canada +205 Canada vs. Morocco picks: See picks at SportsLine Canada vs. Morocco streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canada vs. Morocco predictions

After examining Canada vs. Morocco from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+125). Eimer sees Morocco as having the side with the more offensive potential. Morocco have scored two or more goals in four of their last eight competitions, including the World Cup.

"(Morocco's) attack led Ismael Saibari, Azzedine Ounahi and Brahim Diaz will overwhelm this Canadian backline that has struggled to keep up with the pace of play by these more physical sides," Eimer said. Because of that, Eimer is siding with the Over. See Eimer's best bets for Canada vs. Morocco at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Morocco vs. Canada at FanDuel here:

How to make Canada vs. Morocco picks

After studying the Canada vs. Morocco matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including two that return plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Morocco vs. Canada? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Canada vs. Morocco, all from expert on a 25-15 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.