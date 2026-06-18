Canada vs. Qatar odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Teams coming off 1-1 draws in their openers meet in Group B play on Thursday as 2026 World Cup co-host Canada and 2022 World Cup host Qatar meet. The first result was a bit of a disappointment for Canada as they were heavy favorites against Bosnia and Herzegovina, though the excitement of a late Cyle Larin goal salvaged an important point and created a great memory for the Canadian fans. Qatar, meanwhile, withstood a fierce offensive attack from Switzerland to steal a point in a game they were heavy underdogs in.

Kickoff for Canada vs. Qatar is at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday in Vancouver. The latest Canada vs. Qatar odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Canada as the -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Qatar at +950 and a draw at +470. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Canadian Jonathan David has the shortest World Cup odds as an anytime goal scorer at +110. Before locking in any Canada vs. Qatar picks, check out the Canada vs. Qatar predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Canada vs. Qatar and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Qatar vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Qatar 90-minute money line Canada -340, Qatar +950, Draw +470 Canada vs. Qatar over/under: 2.5 goals Canada vs. Qatar spread: Canada -1.5 (-122) Canada vs. Qatar picks: See picks at SportsLine Canada vs. Qatar streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canada vs. Qatar predictions

After examining Qatar vs. Canada from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (+106). Both offenses lacked punch in their opener. Canada did not find the score sheet until the 78th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Qatar needed an own goal from Switzerland in stoppage time to get on the sheet in their opener.

Green notes that the Canadians "like to sit back and soak up pressure," while "Qatar's defenders have shown that they can resist wave after wave of attack." See Green's best bets for Canada vs. Qatar at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under at FanDuel here:

How to make Canada vs. Qatar picks

After studying Canada vs. Qatar from every angle, Green has locked in three best bets, including two that return plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Qatar vs. Canada? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Canada vs. Qatar, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.