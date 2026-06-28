Canada vs. South Africa odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 18-8 roll

A spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 will be on the line when South Africa meet Canada as the knockout round begins on Sunday. South Africa finished second in Group A, behind Mexico, while co-host Canada were second in Group B, behind Switzerland. South Africa are coming off a 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday, after a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic and a 2-0 loss to Mexico. Canada, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 loss to Switzerland, after a 6-0 win over Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Both sides are in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Kickoff for South Africa vs. Canada is 3 p.m. ET from Inglewood, Calif. The latest Canada vs. South Africa odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Canada at -155 (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with South Africa at +500 and a draw at +260. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Canada are the -380 favorites to advance, while South Africa are +280. Before locking in any South Africa vs. Canada picks check out the South Africa vs. Canada predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 9-5 roll on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied South Africa vs. Canada and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Canada vs. South Africa:

Canada vs. South Africa 90-minute money line Canada -155, South Africa +500, Draw +260 Canada vs. South Africa over/under: 2.5 goals Canada vs. South Africa to advance: Canada -380, South Africa +280 Canada vs. South Africa picks: See picks at SportsLine Canada vs. South Africa streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canada vs. South Africa predictions

After examining South Africa vs. Canada from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-151). Despite missing one of their offensive weapons in captain Alphonso Davies, who has a hamstring injury, the Canadians are still a force. Entering World Cup play, Canada and their opponents have combined for two or fewer goals in eight of nine matches.

South Africa, meanwhile, have yet to score more than one goal in any match. Green notes that both squads "enjoy sitting back," so the pace could be more conducive to a tight, lower-scoring game. See Green's best bets for South Africa vs. Canada at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in South Africa vs. Canada at FanDuel here:

How to make South Africa vs. Canada picks

After studying South Africa vs. Canada from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for South Africa vs. Canada? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for South Africa vs. Canada, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.