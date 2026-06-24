Canada vs. Switzerland odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 21-12 run

Canada can clinch the top spot in Group B in the 2026 World Cup with a win or draw against Switzerland as they meet on Wednesday. The Canadians have never gotten out of the group stage at a World Cup, while Switzerland can advance to the knockout stage for the fourth consecutive World Cup with a win or draw. Canada earned a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 6-0 win over Qatar. The Swiss, who are favored to win the group, earned a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kickoff for Switzerland vs. Canada is 3 p.m. ET from Vancouver, Canada. The latest Switzerland vs. Canada odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Switzerland at +145 (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Canada at +220 and a draw at +195. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Switzerland vs. Canada picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Switzerland vs. Canada predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Wednesday on an 21-12-2 run on WC picks (+297). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Switzerland vs. Canada and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Canada vs. Switzerland:

Switzerland vs. Canada 90-minute money line Switzerland +145, Canada +220, Draw +195 Switzerland vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals Switzerland vs. Canada spread: Switzerland -1.5 (+480) Switzerland vs. Canada picks: See picks at SportsLine Switzerland vs. Canada streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Switzerland vs. Canada predictions

After examining Switzerland vs. Canada from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+120). Eimer is high on the favored Swiss team, who needs all three points to win Group B.

"Switzerland are a team that were heavy favorites coming into this group, and after a disappointing opening match to Qatar, seemed to have corrected themselves accordingly. We are going to see a Swiss team attacking all out, while Canada try to hold onto this draw as long as possible," Eimer said. See Eimer's best bets for Switzerland vs. Canada at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Switzerland vs. Canada at FanDuel here:

How to make Switzerland vs. Canada picks

After studying the Switzerland vs. Canada matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including one plus-money pick. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Switzerland vs. Canada? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Switzerland vs. Canada, all from expert on a 21-12 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.