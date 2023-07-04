Canada make one final attempt at advancing to the knockout stage when they take on Cuba in their last Group D match in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday. The Canadians battled to a draw in each of their first two contests and likely will need to win by multiple goals in order to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Cuba already have been eliminated from title contention, losing their first two games by a combined 5-1 margin.

Kickoff at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Canadians are the -1200 favorites (risk $1200 to win $100) in the latest Canada vs. Cuba odds, while the Cubans are +2400 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +800 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Canada vs. Cuba money line: Canada -1200, Cuba +2400, Draw +800

Canada vs. Cuba over/under: 3.5 goals

Canada vs. Cuba spread: Canada -2.5 (-125)

CAN: The Canadians have won just one of their previous nine matches played in Texas across all competitions

CUB: The Cubans have lost six straight Gold Cup contests dating back to 2015

Why you should back Canada

Many of Canada's top forwards are not participating in this competition, and the lack of firepower was evident on Saturday as the team played to a 0-0 draw against Guatemala. However, the Canadians haven't had any difficulty on offense versus Cuba of late, outscoring them 20-1 while winning each of the last six meetings. The sides last squared off in the Gold Cup in 2019, with Canada cruising to a 7-0 victory.

Lucas Cavallini was one of Canada's offensive stars in that contest as he registered one of the team's two hat tricks. The 30-year-old forward also netted one of the goals in its 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe in its opener of this competition, giving him 12 goals in 29 career games with the national team. The Canadians are strong at the other end of the pitch as goalkeeper Milan Borjan posted his team-record 35th clean sheet in Saturday's match against Guatemala.

Why you should back Cuba

The Cubans are in the midst of a four-game losing streak during which they have produced just one goal. But that goal came Saturday against Guadeloupe, ending their five-game drought in the Gold Cup dating back to 2015. Arichel Hernandez got the team on the board for the first time since its 1-0 triumph over the Guadeloupeans in the Concacaf Nations League on March 26.

The 29-year-old midfielder recorded Cuba's final goal in their 4-2 victory against the Dominican Republic in an international friendly match on Nov. 15, giving him two of the club's last five goals over seven-plus contests. The Cubans hope to receive some production from the likes of strikers Maikel Reyes and Yasniel Matos. The 30-year-old Reyes converted in the team's 1-0 Nations League win against Barbados on March 24, while Matos, 21, scored in the triumph over Guadeloupe two days later.

