Concacaf Nations League action on Thursday will see 2022 World Cup participant Canada host Curacao in their first match of the 2022-23 edition. The Canadians, despite dealing with some issues off the field, are the heavy favorites to cruise to all three points at home while Curacao hope they can bend and not break to take something from this match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 9 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: BC Place Stadium -- Vancouver, Canada

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Canada -700; Draw +490; Curacao +1500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Canada: The team's friendly against Panama on Sunday was called off after Canada refused to play due to a prolonged contract dispute with their FA. The players decided that they would play this game, an official competition, while hoping that they will engage in talks about improving compensation in what is the biggest year ever for Canadian soccer, having qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. How this impacts the team on Thursday shouldn't be all that noticeable though in terms of play as Canada should cruise to a comfortable victory. If anything, they may be more determined than ever. Expect plenty of goals from the hosts.

Curacao: They need a miracle. This is a match where they are going to need a couple things to go their way -- maybe two penalty kicks, an own goal or something. They have ambition, they have belief, but the lack of talent is so obvious. If they can strike first and then emphasize defending, maybe they will have a chance to get something.

Prediction

The hosts put away three goals in the first half and start the competition with three points as expected. Pick: Canada 5, Curacao 0.