Canada is finally ready to kick off its 2022 Concacaf Nations League campaign with a home match against Curacao on Thursday night. The home team hasn't played since falling 1-0 to Panama in the World Cup qualifiers on March 30, but still ended the qualifying round at the top of the table and looks to stay dominant at home after having its last two games cancelled. Meanwhile, the visiting Curacao club is coming off an impressive 2-1 victory over Honduras and looking to get on a roll after being winless for nearly a year. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The latest Canada vs. Curacao odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Canada as the -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Curacao is the +1500 underdog. A draw is priced at +490, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has gone 96-76 in his last 172 soccer picks, returning more than $2,200 for $100 bettors.

For Canada vs. Curacao, Sutton is betting the over on goals scored for a -135 payout. The expert knows the home team is goal-scoring machine, scoring two-or-more goals in four of their last six matches. All six of those matches were also played without Alphonso Davies, who had one goal and three assists in seven games for Canada before being sidelined in the aftermath of a bout with COVID-19.



Curacao, for its part, has also scored a ton of goals despite not getting into the win column as frequently. With that in mind, Thursday's match should be an offensive showcase.



"Curacao has scored 19 goals in its last 10 fixtures, one of the main reasons I'm expecting to see more than 2.5 goals in Thursday's match," Sutton told SportsLine.

