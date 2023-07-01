Canada will look to rebound from their 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe earlier in the week when they take on Guatemala in a key 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage matchup on Saturday in Houston. Due to Tuesday's draw, the Canadians are in a must-win mode if they are to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. Guatemala, coming off a 1-0 victory over Cuba on Tuesday, can secure their spot in the knockout stage with a win. Canada's depth will be challenged with the absence of several key players, including Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Kyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustáquio.

Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Canada as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) in its latest Canada vs. Guatemala odds, with Guatemala the +490 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Guatemala vs. Canada picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01), the Europa League (+1.60), and he's off to a 3-1 start at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Now, Green has broken down Guatemala vs. Canada from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Canada vs. Guatemala:

Guatemala vs. Canada spread: Guatemala +0.5 (+140), Canada -0.5 (-190)

Guatemala vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

Guatemala vs. Canada money line: Guatemala +490, Draw +285, Canada -185

GUAT: They have a goal differential of plus-3 since the start of 2023

CAN: Have gone 3-1-1 since the World Cup with the only loss coming against the United States 2-0 on June 18

2-0 on June 18 Guatemala vs. Canada picks: See picks here



Why you should back Canada

The Canadians still have forward Lucas Cavallini. The 30-year-old has scored 19 goals in 37 international appearances for Canada, including one in the draw with Guadeloupe. After spending 3½ seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC of the MLS, he played 12 games for Tijuana in Liga Mexico this past season. During that four-year span, he scored 18 goals for the Whitecaps and two for Tijuana.

Forward Junior Hoilett should also give the Canadian offense a spark. The 33-year-old has 14 goals in 56 appearances for the Canadians since 2015. Since 2012, Hoilett has played in England in either the Championship League or Premier League. The past two seasons, he has played for Reading in the Championship League, where he has scored four goals in 61 appearances. His most productive season came in 2017-2018 for Cardiff City in the Championship League, scoring nine times in 46 appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Guatemala

Forward Darwin Lom is coming off a solid performance in the win over Cuba, scoring his team's lone goal in the 48th minute. It was his 11th goal in 22 appearances. The 25-year-old also scored Guatemala's goal in a 1-1 draw with Panama in an international friendly on March 12, and scored a pair of goals in a 3-1 victory over Nicaragua in an international friendly on Nov. 19. In his last seven appearances for his country, he has scored six goals.

Midfielder Carlos Mejia will also be looking to add some punch to the offense. Since 2014, the 31-year-old has scored five goals in 37 matches for Guatemala. In an international friendly win over Costa Rica on June 15, Mejia scored the match's loan goal. Since 2021, he has played with Antigua of the Guatemalan professional league, scoring eight times in 47 appearances. See which team to pick here.

How to make Guatemala vs. Canada picks

Green has broken down the Concacaf Gold Cup match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, while offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Concacaf Gold Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Guatemala vs. Canada on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Guatemala vs. Canada have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is off to a 3-1 start in the Gold Cup, and find out.