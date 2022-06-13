Concacaf Nations League action continues this week when Canada visits Honduras in a Monday night matchup. After winning the group in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Canada began its Nations League campaign with a 4-0 rout of Curacao on Thursday. Now, it will set its sights on Honduras, who just finished last among the eight teams in the final round of the federation's World Cup qualifying. Honduras split its first two games with Curacao in Concacaf Nations League, but will try to build momentum with a win over a quality opponent. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras is set for 10 p.m. ET. The latest Canada vs. Honduras odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Canada as the -105 favorite (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Honduras is the +280 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Canada vs. Honduras

Canada vs. Honduras date: Monday, June 13

Canada vs. Honduras time: 10 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Honduras live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Honduras vs. Canada

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has gone 96-76 in his last 172 soccer picks, returning more than $2,200 for $100 bettors.

For Canada vs. Honduras, Sutton is betting Canada to win at -105. These two squads were at opposite ends of the table at the end of World Cup Qualifying earlier this year, with Canada finishing first and winning the group, while Honduras didn't manage a single victory during the 14-match campaign. Now, Canada is coming off a 4-0 blowout of Curacao, while Honduras split a pair of matches with the Caribbean nation.

"Alphonso Davies returned to the lineup for Canada after a lengthy layoff due to injury. Davies scored a brace in his return, and I expect his pace will be too much for Honduras' back line on Monday," Sutton told SportsLine. "Honduras gave up 16 total shots in its home loss against Curacao, and La H has lost each of its last six games on home soil, which includes a 2-0 defeat against Canada in January. The Canadians have won eight of their last 10 games across all competitions and I expect they'll collect all three points against Honduras on Monday."

