Concacaf Nations League action will continue on Tuesday when Canada hosts Honduras on Paramount+. The Canadians qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 last year, but were promptly swept out in the group stage. Now, they're hoping to make a deep run in the Concacaf Nations League 2023, but will have a tough test against Honduras. Both teams have six points through three matches, so first place in Group C will be up for grabs on Tuesday. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from BMO Field in Toronto is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Canada vs. Honduras odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Canada as the -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Honduras listed as the +950 underdog. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Canada vs. Honduras

Canada vs. Honduras date: Tuesday, March 28

Canada vs. Honduras time: 8 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Honduras time: 8 p.m. ET

Concacaf Nations League picks for Canada vs. Honduras

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Anybody following him is way up.

For Honduras vs. Canada, Sutton is betting under 2.5 goals for a -105 payout. After making the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and 2014, Honduras failed to qualify the last two cycles and wound up winless in 14 matches during CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. After experiencing that low point, they've managed a pair of Nations League victories, but their win over Canada last June was the only time they've scored twice in a game since 2021.

"Honduras secured a 2-1 win over Canada in the Concacaf Nations League last June, but the two teams combined for just five shots on target," Sutton told SportsLine. "Recent history also indicates we could see a low-scoring affair on Tuesday, with Under 2.5 goals being scored in four of the last six meetings between these two countries." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Concacaf Nations League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League.