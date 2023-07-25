The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues on Wednesday morning with a Group B matchup as Canada and the Republic of Ireland square off. Ireland fell to Australia 1-0 on July 20. On the opposite side, Canada settled for a 0-0 draw with Nigeria in their Women's World Cup opener. Co-host Australia currently leads Group B with three points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Canada as the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) in its latest Canada vs. Ireland odds. Ireland are +525 underdogs, a draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Ireland vs. Canada picks or 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup bets, be sure to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also enters this match on an 11-6 roll on all soccer picks, returning +332 during that span.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on Canada vs. Ireland and revealed his picks and 2023 Women's World Cup best bets. Here are the betting lines and trends for Ireland vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Ireland money line: Canada -170, Republic of Ireland +525, Draw +250

Canada vs. Ireland spread: Canada -0.5 (-170)

Canada vs. Ireland over/under: 2.5 goals

CAN: The Canadians have scored one goal in last three matches across all competitions

IRL: Ireland are making their first appearance in the Women's World Cup

Why you should back Canada

Canada are currently the seventh-ranked team in FIFA's Women's World rankings but have been winless in their last three games in all competitions. They will be energized and eager to come out aggressive in this group match. Forward Cloe Lacasse owns an impactful offensive attack. Lacasse showed her effectiveness for Benfica in the UEFA Women's Champions League last season, scoring seven goals in 10 games.

Midfielder Jessie Fleming brings good awareness and playmaking to the frontline. Fleming recorded three goals and one assist in 20 games for Chelsea in 2022-23. Canada controlled 68% of possession against Nigeria, recording 16 total shots. The Canadians also held Nigeria to just one shot on target in that match.

Why you should back Ireland

This unit played hard in their first-ever Women's World Cup match. Despite falling 1-0 to Australia, Ireland rolls into this matchup with confidence. Ireland generated seven corner kicks against Australia, showing they have the offensive capability to create scoring opportunities.

Forward Katie McCabe is one of the main contributors offensively. McCabe has tremendous footwork and striking ability around the net. During the UEFA World Cup qualifying matches, she led the team with four goals. Midfielder Denise O'Sullivan also has a knack for creating scoring chances. O'Sullivan was second on the team in goals (2) during the World Cup qualifying matches.

How to make Ireland vs. Canada picks

