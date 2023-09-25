Canada and Jamaica will square off for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic on Tuesday. Canada hold a two-goal aggregate in the series after they defeated Jamaica, 2-0, in the first leg. The Reggae Girlz hosted the first game but were unable to capitalize on home-field advantage and now need to dig deep to clinch the final Concacaf Olympic spot. The winner of the two-leg series will also clinch a spot in the upcoming 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming game:

Viewing info

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 26 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. ET Place: BMO Field -- Toronto, Canada



BMO Field -- Toronto, Canada Stream: Paramount+



Storylines

Canada: The Canadians are riding high after their two-goal win against Jamaica on Friday night. A massive confidence boost for the team as Nichelle Prince scored for the first time since her return from an Achilles injury. Adrianna Leop provided the extra insurance goal and head coach Bev Preistman may rely upon the duo once more to help secure an Olympic spot on home soil.

Jamaica: The Reggae Girlz are facing a two-goal deficit as they head into Toronto. The team was unable to capitalize on their opportunities against Canada, recording just two attempts on target. If Drew Spence and Jody Brown get another start with Kadiesia "Bunny" Shaw up top, the trio will have to build off their performances from game one to have a shot.

Prediction

Canada will have confidence with their two-goal cushion and history on their side. Jamaica have never beaten Canada are on the verge of continuing that trend. Pick: Canada 2, Jamaica 1