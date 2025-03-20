Canada and Mexico, both hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States, continue their fine-tuning ahead of next summer's competition at the Concacaf Nations League, facing each other in the semifinals of the competition on Thursday. Both sides are eyeing their first-ever CNL title, a trophy that would offer each team a statement win as they target impressive showings at the World Cup on home soil in a year's time. They will have to go through each other first to even have a shot at lifting silverware, though, and the semifinal matchup comes with unique chances to impress for both sides.

Under Jesse Marsch's leadership, Canada have embraced the status as the region's dark horse that's willing and able to give North America's heavyweights a run for their money. There's a newfound confidence for the team after a run to the Copa America semifinals last year, just weeks after Marsch took the job, and they boast more high-profile players than Mexico does at this juncture – Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is the obvious standout, while Lille's Jonathan David is in the midst of an impressive season with 26 goals for club and country so far. The CNL semifinals offer a chance to prove that the Copa America run was not just a fluke, but rather a sign of intent for an ambitious side.

Mexico, meanwhile, have history on their side and are more than able to challenge Canada, but the last few years have not been kind to them. They are on their third manager in three years, returning to Javier Aguirre for a third spell in charge of El Tri and will likely stick by him through the 2026 World Cup. They have not had a ton of chances to demonstrate their improvements under Aguirre since his return last fall, but this will be as crucial a time as any to make a statement of intent for Mexico. That's especially true considering Aguirre's attacking conundrum, with Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez both in strong form and potentially competing for one spot in the lineup.

A meeting against either the United States or Panama looms in Sunday's third-place match and final for these teams, depending on the results.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, March 20 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 20 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Canada +210; Draw +200; Mexico +130

Projected lineup

Canada: St. Clair, Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies, Ahmed, Kone, Eustaquio, Buchanan, David, Larin

Mexico: Malagon, Huescas, Vazquez, Juarez, Gallardo, Lira, Alvarez, Huerta, Quinones, Vega, Jimenez

Prediction

Expect a fiercely contested game between two teams with a lot to prove but if there's one team who cannot afford to lose, it's Mexico. Expect El Tri to find a way to come out victorious, even if they cannot find a particularly stylish way to do it. Pick: Canada 0, Mexico 1