The 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on as Canada and Morocco face off in the final round of play for Group F at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Thursday. Canada are officially eliminated from contention while Morocco have an opportunity to advance into the round of 16. The North African nation control their destiny and can advance with either a win or draw against Canada. If Morocco loses their scenarios change and need help in other areas of the group.

Canada: The Canadians have zero points in the group and were officially eliminated after their 4-1 loss to Croatia. Head coach John Herdman has had an abysmal showing thus far in his first ever men's World Cup after previously reaching knockout rounds with the Canadian women's national team in 2015 and 2019. The group has one final chance for their first win in the 2022 World Cup and there could be player rotation in the final game. Will the manager give minutes to players who have been underutilized? Or will we see the team at full strength for the final game?

Morocco: The teams's road to the knockout rounds seems relatively simple -- get a result and advance. A win or draw will ensure their place in the final 16. If they lose, they would need Belgium to lose against Croatia, or for the Croatians to lose by at least two goals more goal than their own loss. A lopsided loss by Morocco and a draw between Croatia and Belgium would knock them out as well.

The team suffered some injury setbacks after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was pulled following the national anthems, and full back Noussair Mazraoui has been nursing an injury since going off during their group opener against Croatia. If the two are able to go for the final group game expect that to be a big advantage.

Canada will only have pride to play for and the motivation will make things difficult on the pitch for Morocco but won't be enough in the end. Pick: Morocco 2, Canada 1