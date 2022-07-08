The 2022 Concacaf W Championship features red-hot Canada facing off against Panama on Friday. Christine Sinclair and the Canadian side are coming off of a dominant 6-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago to open up tournament play. Sinclair opened up the scoring and Julia Grosso found the back of the net twice in the impressive win. Meanwhile, Panama is coming off of a disappointing 3-0 loss to Costa Rica that saw it rack up 20 fouls and only maintain 43 percent of possession. Will Canada keep shutting down the competition as the tournament continues, or will Panama pull off an upset that no one saw coming? You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon, Mexico is set for 10 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Canada vs. Panama picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 106-79 in his last 185 soccer picks, returning over $2,800 for $100 bettors.

For Canada vs. Panama, Sutton is picking Canada to dominate for a 5-0 final score. The expert knows the Canadian side has been playing lights-out soccer recently and doesn't see Panama being able to contain their firepower.

The Canadian side boasts both a well-rounded offense and a strong backfield, making it difficult for opponents to keep matches close. The Canadians outscored the opposition 10-2 over their last four matches across all competition while also holding the other side scoreless in three of those four. Canada held Trinidad & Tobago to zero shots on target in their opening match and is set up to do the same against a Panama side that doesn't have as much offensive force.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Championship.