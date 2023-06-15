The 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinals get underway on Thursday as Canada and Panama square off on Paramount+. Panama defeated Canada 1-0 last March and have won their last two matches across all competition, beating Costa Rica 1-0 in the Nations League group stage and Nicaragua 3-2 in a friendlies match last Saturday. Meanwhile, Canada have rebounded from a winless showing in the World Cup with back-to-back Nations League wins. They beat Curacao 2-0 and Honduras 4-1 back in March. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Canada vs. Panama odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Canada as the -140 (bet $140 to win $100) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Panama as the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for goals is 2.5.

Canada vs. Panama date: Thursday, June 15

Canada vs. Panama time: 7 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Canada vs. Panama, Sutton is picking Canada with a 0.5 handicap for a -140 payout. The expert acknowledges that Panama won when these teams saw each other last March, but thinks the Canadians have more talent to win Thursday's match in Vegas. He is particularly impressed with Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David on the Canadian side as they have been instrumental as of late no matter where they are playing.

"Davies scored five goals in 13 World Cup qualifiers for Canada, while David registered 24 goals and four assists for LOSC in Ligue 1 this season," Sutton told SportsLine. "The star striker also found the back of the net nine times in 18 World Cup qualifiers, and I expect he'll be the difference when Canada takes on Panama on Thursday." Stream the game here.

