Canada vs. South Africa prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup on Sunday

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup have arrived, starting with co-hosts Canada facing taking on South Africa on Sunday. The Canadians advanced through a tumultuous group stage despite losing to Switzerland in their last game, while South Africa advanced thanks to a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Korea. Both teams are in the knockouts for the first time. Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The latest Canada vs. South Africa odds from FanDuel list Canada as -140 favorites on the 90-minute money line while South Africa are +460 underdogs and a draw is priced at +240. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can get even more Canada vs. South Africa picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Canada vs. South Africa odds

Canada vs. South Africa money line: Canada -140, Draw +240, South Africa +460 Canada vs. South Africa over/under: 2.5 (Over +128, Under -158) Bet Canada vs. South Africa on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Canada vs. South Africa betting preview

Canada's path through the group stage was chaotic. A Jonathan David performance to forget contributed to a 1-1 draw with Bosnia, followed by a 6-0 thrashing of Qatar that saw David score a hat trick, but midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a gruesome leg injury in the process. Canada then lost 2-1 to Switzerland but still had enough points to advance.

Led by fiery coach Jesse Marsch, Canada is a capable side that can sometimes lack the cohesion to push through. When David is at his best, as he was against Qatar, he can be deadly. But there are also games -- like the Bosnia match -- when it seems he can't hit the broad side of a barn. Which version of the star striker shows up against South Africa will be key. Also important will be the status of defender Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich man hasn't played at this World Cup yet as he recovers from a long series of injuries. Marsch has said he may be available against South Africa, but he also said the same before the Switzerland match before revealing he had used Davies as a "decoy" to make the Swiss waste time in their preparations.

For South Africa, a disastrous start against Mexico improved with a 1-1 draw against Czechia and the win over South Korea. Most of the team plays in the domestic South African league and few expected South Africa to get to this stage, let alone as a second place team. A date with the Canadians will be tough, but the South Korea match showed Bofana Bofana can handle pressure. This has been a World Cup of underdogs and it would be foolish to completely count South Africa out.

A tight match is likely in store with both sides not exactly overflowing with attacking talent. Expect this one to stay close.

Canada vs. South Africa picks, prediction

Both teams to score (+104)

South Africa slowly progressed as the tournament went on. They haven't scored more than one goal in a match in this tournament yet, but a one-goal showing from Bofana Bofana gets us where we need to go if Canada also finds the back of the net, as they should.

Cyle Larin anytime goalscorer including extra time (+170)

A longtime fixture of the Canadian team, Larin has already scored twice at this World Cup and always seems to pop up when Canada needs a goal. It would hardly be a surprise if he bags a goal in Canada's first-ever game in the knockouts.