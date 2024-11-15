The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal round continues on Friday with the first bout between Suriname and Canada on Paramount+. Suriname advanced out of the group stage of the tournament with a 1-2-1 record, most recently defeating Guyana 5-1. Meanwhile, Canada have continued their impressive form under new manager Jesse Marsch and are unbeaten so far in Nations League play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Flora Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Suriname vs. Canada odds list the visitors as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Suriname as the +470 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Canada vs. Suriname

Canada vs. Suriname date: Friday, Nov. 15

Canada vs. Suriname time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Suriname live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

Concacaf Nations League picks for Canada vs. Suriname

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Nations League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Suriname vs. Canada, Green is backing Canada with a -1 Asian handicap for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that Suriname have some talented players on their roster that spend the season playing all over Europe, but notes these players don't have much experience playing as a unit. The Canadians, on the other hand, are more accustom to playing together and should have a leg up on the competition. Green is also expecting a strong performance from striker Jonathan David, who has 30 goals in 57 games for Canada.

"Odds of -110 are available on Canada with a -1 Asian handicap, which means the bet pushes if they only win by one goal, and it pays out if they win by two," Green told SportsLine. "That looks appealing when you consider how impressive the Canadians have been this year."

