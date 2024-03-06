Familiar foes will face off in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinals as Canada and the USWNT battle it out on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Canadians have been a defensive juggernaut throughout the tournament, keeping a clean sheet in each of their four matches thus far. Meanwhile, the U.S. rebounded from a surprising 2-0 loss to Mexico with a convincing 3-0 victory against Colombia in the quarterfinals. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Ca. is 10:15 p.m. ET.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf W Gold Cup match this season.

How to watch USWNT vs. Canada

Canada vs. USWNT date: Wednesday, Mar. 6

Canada vs. USWNT time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Canada vs. USWNT live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for USWNT vs. Canada

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Canada vs. USWNT, Sutton is picking the U.S. to win 1-0. The Americans have won three of their last four matches against Canada, most recently winning 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in 2023. While Canada have yet to give up a goal in the W Gold Cup, the expert thinks the U.S. has the firepower to break through.



Sutton is especially impressed with the USWNT's Jaedyn Shaw. The 19-year-old midfielder has scored five goals in eight games for the U.S. and three so far in the tournament.



"This match is shaping up to be an instant classic, providing players like Shaw, Trinity Rodman, and others the opportunity to cement themselves as stars for the USWNT," Sutton said. Stream the game here.

