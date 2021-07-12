Alphonso Davies will miss the 2021 Gold Cup after a left ankle injury during Canada's preparations for the tournament. The Bayern Munich man's confirmed absence comes after Canada's opening 4-1 win over Martinique. Davies will be out for an unspecified period of time after returning to Germany to start his recovery.

"The injury will be managed without invasive treatment," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

Davies, still just 20, might miss the start of Bayern's 2021-22 season and missed seven competitive games last campaign with a right ankle problem.

With 23 caps to his name, Davies' four goals and five assists this year alone have helped Canada to the third round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification. This edition would have been his third Gold Cup and he finished as the 2017 top scorer with three goals as well as the best young player award before three assists in 2019's quarterfinal effort.

The USMNT got their Gold Cup started with an underwhelming win over Haiti on Sunday night.