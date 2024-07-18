With the major international tournaments complete for the summer, aside from the Olympics, the transfer window is beginning to heat up. One byproduct of tournaments like Copa America and the Euros are that they can provide players who wouldn't be scouted as much in their domestic leagues with a chance to be noticed by clubs abroad. While clubs need to be wary of players who put on their best performances during those tournaments but end up not succeeding at the next level, Copa America has brought a few names to the forefront.

Let's take a look at who improved their stock this summer in Copa America:

Jon Amarambu, Venezuela

The Real Sociedad right back was able to make 11 appearances with the team last season, and Aramburu made the most tackles of any player during Copa America while being a strong part of Venezuela's defense. Only 21, Real Sociedad may not want to sell Aramburu due to the potential that he has but if a team can offer a consistent first-team place, he could be quite an attractive loan candidate. Aramburu has shown what he can do when given playing time and in an important development season, he needs to play as much as possible.

Moise Bombito , Canada

Already reportedly getting an offer from Lyon, it could only be a matter of time until Moise Bombito is on the move from the Colorado Rapids. The center back has impressive passing range while being well poised in his positioning to slide right into an organized defensive side. Coming from the Rapids to a more cohesive setup under Jesse Marsch was something that put into perspective what Bombito can do in the right setup. He's someone who could follow the path of Ismael Kone going to the Championship and then turning that into a big five European move.

Richard Rios , Colombia

A defensive-minded midfielder with range, Richard Rios was everywhere for Colombia during Copa America. The 24-year-old has never played outside of the Americas with most of his appearances coming in South America, but he has grown since joining Brazillian giants Palmeiras. His career may be different without suffering a knee injury while on loan to Mazatlan in Liga MX but after turning quite a few heads during Copa America, Rios is someone who could be on the move. Palmeiras are already a well-known name in the global market due to their talented academy but that doesn't mean that there aren't useful players over the age of 21 on the squad.

Jacob Shaffleburg, Canada

Canada's attack was a disappointment but the Nashville SC winger was impressive each time that he touched the ball. Jacob Shaffleburg is quite direct and knows what he wants to do on the wing which led to a goal and an assist during Copa America. He'll need to clean up his decision-making as there are plenty of times when he should cross instead of shooting but those are things that come with coaching and experience. Shaffleburg has the tools to make it to the next level outside of MLS so it's only a matter of time until someone knocks on Nashville's door.