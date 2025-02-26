Ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semifinals kicking off on March 20 on Paramount+, the coaches of Canada, Mexico and Panama took part in a media panel previewing the event alongside United States representative Oguchi Onyewu on Wednesday. Canada's head coach, American Jesse Marsch, had a few things to say about the current political climate between Canada and the United States.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly alluded to Canada becoming the 51st state since beginning his second term in January and it has since come up during international competitions between the United States and Canada. Following Canada's 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a celebratory message on X.

"You can't take our country -- and you can't take our game," Trudeau said.

Marsch also kept that going in his preparation for the Concacaf Nations League which is about more than soccer with his team coming together to try and break the streak of three consecutive USMNT Nations League victories, while touching on what the hockey game meant.

"These international tournaments for Canada mean something different now. As an American, I'd like to address the 51st state discourse which I find unsettling and frankly insulting. Canada is a strong independent nation that's deeply rooted in decency and it's a place that values high ethics and respect. Unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often now hate-fueled climate that's in the United States," Marsch said.

"If I have one message to our president, it's to lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As an American, I'm ashamed of the arrogance and the disregard that we've shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies. But one thing's for sure when I look forward to a month from now, is I know that this will fuel our team, the mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country, the desire that we have to go after this tournament in every way and to show on and off the pitch exactly what Canadian character is. I really look forward to the challenge of playing Mexico, but the tournament as a whole, and I guarantee that our team will be ready."

This coming together is what will give the Canucks something extra when preparing for this tournament. They've improved by leaps and bounds and with Marsch leading the charge and are even bringing in new dual nationals like Daniel Jebbison to improve depth to push the team further. They finished a surprising fourth at the Copa America last summer, surpassing expectations big time.

"But Canada values a lot of fairness and it's a place that I've learned as the national team coach where people really believe that their differences make them stronger, and honestly, it's one of the things that I've enjoyed the most about our team is that they exemplify this as human beings and as a team," he said.

"They're almost all first and second-generation Canadians coming from different heritage and cultures but they're uniquely and incredibly proud to be Canadian to represent their country to give everything to each other the love that they have for each other and to play for their country."

Onyewu, the U.S. Soccer vice president of sporting was asked if he had a response to Marsch's comments but he stated that he's here to promote the Nations League, SoFi Stadium -- where the semifinals and final will be held -- and the competition that the USMNT will face.

"My main focus right now and the U.S.' focus is the competition ahead and hopefully coming back as a four-peat champion," Onyewu said.

In order to do that, there could be a meeting with Canada in the final, a moment that not only will be about Marsch's personal connections to the USMNT but also about things that transcend soccer.

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre chimes in

Trump also signed an executive order renaming the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America," which Mexican head coach Javier Aguirre doesn't agree with. The change only takes place in domestic federal references as other nations are not required to recognize the name due to it being equally shared between the United States and Mexico.

"Ever since I can remember since I arrived in football 50 years ago, the message has always been one of gratitude. Support is given on the pitch, making people feel represented. I am also the son of immigrants, and I know it's not easy to leave your country in search of a better life for your loved ones," Aguirre said. "It's tough. I remember my parents struggling with the post-war period, and this happens here too. So I deeply relate to those who came here looking for a better life, chasing the American dream, always with respect and gratitude for the support. I've done this for nearly 50 years, and I will continue to do so.

"I have great respect for the Mexicans, the children of Mexicans, and the grandchildren of Mexicans who are here supporting us. At the very least, we hope to give them some joy that day. As for the rest, I don't have the authority or the capacity to speak on it ... Although for me, it is the Gulf of Mexico, by the way."