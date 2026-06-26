Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will fight for their 2026 World Cup survival when they meet in Houston on Friday night. Cape Verde shocked the world by battling to a 0-0 draw with Spain in their opener, before battling to a 2-2 draw with Uruguay on Matchday 2. Saudi Arabia drew 1-1 with Uruguay, but a 4-0 defeat to Spain left them in trouble. The Saudis need to beat Cape Verde to avoid an early elimination. A draw could be enough for Cape Verde to qualify for the Round of 32.

Kickoff for Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia is 8 p.m. ET from Houston. The latest Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Cape Verde at +165 (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line, with Saudi Arabia at +175 and a draw at +220. The over/under is 2.5 total goals. Before locking in any Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Saudi Arabia vs. Cape Verde predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Additionally, he enters Friday on a 9-5 run (+382) on World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Saudi Arabia vs. Cape Verde:

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia 90-minute money line Cape Verde +165, Saudi Arabia +175, Draw +220 Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia over/under: 2.5 goals Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia spread: Cape Verde -1.5 (+500) Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia picks: See picks at SportsLine Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia predictions

After examining Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-128). The four games these two sides have already played at this World Cup split evenly on that number, Cape Verde's scoreless draw with Spain and Saudi Arabia's 1-1 draw with Uruguay both stayed under, while Cape Verde's 2-2 with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia's 4-0 loss to Spain both went well past it.

"Vozinha made eight saves to help Cape Verde shut out Spain, and Mohammed Al-Owais made nine in Saudi Arabia's draw with Uruguay, so a quiet final score wouldn't be a shock if either keeper has a similar night. Cape Verde sit level with Uruguay on two points, and a draw here could be enough to send them through if Spain beat Uruguay elsewhere in the group." See Green's best bets for Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia at FanDuel here:

How to make Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia picks

After studying Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns around +250. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.