At least eight people sustained minor injuries after a car plowed into a crowd outside Barcelona's match at Espanyol on Thursday in an incident that has been deemed an accident by local authorities.

During the opening minutes of the game at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, a car drove into a crowd and ran over a group of supporters. A group of fans inside the stadium became aware of the incident and asked the referee to halt the game, some shouting at Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to get the referee's attention. A few fans even jumped in between the advertising boards and the pitch to alert Garcia, which did bring the game to a stop, though those people were later escorted out of the stadium by security, per ESPN.

Early reports indicate that all injuries were minor, and Salvador Ilia, the president of the government of Catalonia, said this was not an intentional attack.

Local police issued a statement saying there was no danger to anyone inside RCDE Stadium, while a similar announcement was made inside the venue.

Barcelona went on to win the game 2-0 with the winning goal from Lamine Yamal, a victory that meant they officially became La Liga's champions.