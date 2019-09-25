Carabao Cup: Manchester United squeaks by on penalty kicks, will face Chelsea next round; Liverpool draws Arsenal

Manchester United will take on Chelsea and Arsenal faces Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round after the draw took place on Wednesday and produced not one but two matches fit for a final. It came following the conclusion of third round play where Chelsea beat Grismby Town, Manchester United squeaked by Rochdale and West Ham was stunned by Oxford United.

For the first time since Aug. 24, Christian Pulisic took the field for Chelsea. The American star started and played 90 minutes on Wednesday as the Blues won 7-1. He came close to scoring and had a decent outing after three straight games where he neither started nor came off the bench. Six different players scored for the Blues, with Michy Batshuayi finding the net twice, as Chelsea outshot Grimsby Town 24-9.

Manchester United barely got through, beating Rochdale in penalty kicks the day after Tottenham was stunned in penalties by fourth-division side Colchester. Teenage talent Mason Greenwood scored for the second time in a week, but United needed penalties despite having 31 shots to Rochdale's five.

Here's a look at the scores and the draw for the next round:

Scores

Oxford United 4, West Ham 0

Liverpool 2, MK Dons 0

Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 0

Aston Villa 3, Brighton 1

Chelsea 7, Grimsby Town 1

Burton 2, Bournemouth 0

Wolves 1 (4), Reading 1 (2)

Manchester United 1 (5), Rochdale 1 (3)

Fourth-round draw

Matches will be played on Oct. 28-29

Everton vs. Watford

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Crawley Town vs. Colchester United

Oxford United vs. Sunderland

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

Burton Albion vs. Leicester City

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

The two big matches highlight a tasty slate while we also get some other Premier League battles like Manchester City and Southampton, as well as Aston Villa and Wolves. Crawley Town and Colchester United battle in a match-up of two fourth-tier teams, meaning the quarterfinals will feature at least one team from League Two.