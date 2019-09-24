Carabao Cup: Tottenham eliminated from EFL Cup in penalty kicks after losing to fourth division side Colchester United
Spurs walked away losers in penalty kicks to a team you've probably never heard of in the league cup
Tottenham crashed out of the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday to a fourth division team that finished in eight place in League Two last season, has a stadium that seats 10,105 spectators and zero players you've probably heard of. Spurs started popular names like Dele Alli, Lucas and Davinson Sanchez, while Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen all came off the bench. The team had 75 percent possession and 19 shots, didn't concede a single shot on goal yet walked away losers in a penalty shootout.
Colchester made four of their five penalty kicks while Eriksen saw his shot saved and Lucas hit the crossbar as Tottenham's struggles continued. The reigning European runners-up have won just two games all season long.
Here are the post-match scenes at Colchester Community Stadium, where fans stormed the field.
What a moment for this club, which probably won't come even close to contending for the trophy. But on a night where Tottenham couldn't get anything going, Colchester did just enough and now each and every player, fan and member of the club has a story of a night they'll long remember when little Colchester knocked off mighty Spurs in the League Cup.
