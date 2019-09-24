Carabao Cup: Tottenham eliminated from EFL Cup in penalty kicks after losing to fourth division side Colchester United

Spurs walked away losers in penalty kicks to a team you've probably never heard of in the league cup

Tottenham crashed out of the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday to a fourth division team that finished in eight place in League Two last season, has a stadium that seats 10,105 spectators and zero players you've probably heard of. Spurs started popular names like Dele Alli, Lucas and Davinson Sanchez, while Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen all came off the bench. The team had 75 percent possession and 19 shots, didn't concede a single shot on goal yet walked away losers in a penalty shootout. 

Colchester made four of their five penalty kicks while Eriksen saw his shot saved and Lucas hit the crossbar as Tottenham's struggles continued. The reigning European runners-up have won just two games all season long.

Here are the post-match scenes at Colchester Community Stadium, where fans stormed the field.

What a moment for this club, which probably won't come even close to contending for the trophy. But on a night where Tottenham couldn't get anything going, Colchester did just enough and now each and every player, fan and member of the club has a story of a night they'll long remember when little Colchester knocked off mighty Spurs in the League Cup. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories