Kickin' It, the new weekly show hosted by Kate Abdo and former United States men's national team players Clint Dempsey, Maurice Edu and Charlie Davies on CBS Sports Golazo Network, has quite the episode coming up on Wednesday as former U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd joins to touch on a variety of topics including U.S. Soccer, the U.S. women's national team and more.

The show sees the hosting quartet engage in original conversations and agenda-setting discussion with each other and a wide variety of guests across the soccer world. The premiere and two-part episode featured World Cup and Champions League winner Thierry Henry, while U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner joined for episode three.

Here's what to know:

How to watch the Kickin' It premiere

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Preview

Here's a little preview of Wednesday's episode:

What to know

Abdo, Dempsey, Davies and Edu, who first began working together on CBS Sports' coverage of Concacaf national team competitions, bring their well-established chemistry and camaraderie to the new show, which focuses on the kind of organic dialogue and story telling they have become known for.

Kickin' It joins Morning Footy, Box 2 Box and Attacking Third on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, as the industry-leading soccer network continues to expand, making it the year-round home for soccer fans with studio shows, live matches and now a new, cutting-edge interview show. From Champions League to NWSL, Serie A to Brazil, CBS Sports Golazo Network has everything followers of the beautiful game need.

How to watch CBS Sports Golazo Network

The show will be available to watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is free on connected TV and mobile devices through the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV, as well as CBSSports.com and Paramount+.