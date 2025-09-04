The hard work of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is officially off Brazil's to-do list, but the five-time champions will continue the balancing act of final preparations for next summer's tournament while adjusting to life under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ahead of just his third match in charge of Brazil, it is understandable that Ancelotti's version of the national team is so far an unfinished product. Expectations, both internal and external, are high – not only will the Selecao arrive in North America 24 years removed from their last World Cup title, the new head coach has set the bar fairly high. "My Brazil will play like Real Madrid, but not like Real Madrid this year, rather like Real Madrid last year," he said at his introductory press conference in May. "That's what I want."

Ancelotti's Brazil have not looked like the 2023-24 version of Real Madrid just yet, though, with a 0-0 draw at Ecuador and a 1-0 win over Paraguay marking his first outings in the job. Those results, though, mean the attack will take center stage once again during the September window, with Thursday's favorable matchup against CONMEBOL bottom-dwellers Chile serving as good an opportunity as any for all involved to impress. As Ancelotti mixes fresh faces with established talent, though, his team selection is not without a little controversy as the countdown to the World Cup continues.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Brazil vs. Chile, odds

Date : Thursday, Sept. 4 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Sept. 4 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Maracana -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Maracana -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV: Universo | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!), Peacock

Universo | Fubo (Start watching, save $20!), Peacock Odds: Brazil -600; Draw +550; Chile +1300

Brazil return to play without Neymar (again)

Neymar has missed out on the Brazil squad for the second time under Ancelotti, the injury-prone star sidelined for both international breaks – at least according to the head coach. Ancelotti said he decided against selecting Neymar because of a "minor injury," though he also admitted he "didn't need to test" the 33-year-old. The player, though, is telling a different story.

"It was some swelling I had in my adductor, some discomfort, but it was nothing serious, so much so that I played today," Neymar said after playing 90 minutes for Santos in their 0-0 draw against Fluminense on Saturday, according to ESPN. "I wasn't going to play against Bahía anyway [on August 24], so they preferred to save me some training sessions, to leave me out so I could recover. I was left out for technical reasons, it has nothing to do with my physical condition, it's the coach's opinion and I respect it. Since I'm out, we'll just have to support the team."

Neymar is not the only high-profile player sitting things out this month – Vinicius Junior is reportedly being rested while Rodrygo is also missing out while his status at Real Madrid is up in the air, even if he is staying put in the Spanish capital for now. Ancelotti will work with a mix of newcomers and veterans this month, all of whom are on the roster's fringes but have a reasonable chance of making the World Cup squad. Notable players on the roster include Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison and Chelsea duo Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian.

Each of them have performed well at the club level this summer, with Richarlison bagging two goals in three Premier League games, hopefully putting an injury-plagued season behind him. The Chelsea duo, though, are equally fascinating in their own right – Joao Pedro has five goals in six games since joining the Blues midway through their victorious Club World Cup run, while the 18-year-old Estevao has surprisingly impressed in his early days in England.