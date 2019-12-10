Carlo Ancelotti fired hours after 4-0 win, advancing Napoli into Champions League knockout stage
The veteran is out after a rough run of form in Italy
On Tuesday, Napoli announced the firing of manager Carlo Ancelotti just minutes after the team's 4-0 win over Genk on the final day of the Champions League group stage play. The win helped Napoli punch a ticket to the knockout stage in 2020. Ancelotti's departure had apparently been brewing for weeks as the team went nine matches without a victory, with that skid coming to an end against Genk.
The club had been vocal about a dispute between the players and management, while even neglecting to do media interviews at one stage as turmoil began to grow. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, former AC Milan coach and player Gennaro Gatuso will be the new manager and will sign his contract in the coming hours, while Arsenal is now expected to approach Ancelotti about its job opening.
CBS Sports will update this story as more information becomes available.
