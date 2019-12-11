Carlo Ancelotti set for Everton contract talks after Napoli firing; Arsenal also interested, per reports

Carlo Ancelotti doesn't appear set to take a break from coaching. The veteran manager is set to begin contract talks with Premier League club Everton, according to Sky Sports. The legendary Italian manager was fired from Napoli on Tuesday just hours after beating Genk 4-0, a win that saw the team punch its ticket to the Champions League knockout stage. Arsenal is also interested in talking to him, according to The Daily Mail.

The former AC Milan, Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea manager could be quite the hire for the Everton as he's experienced, organized and has produced a winning record everywhere he's been and a ton of titles. The 60-year-old has been coaching at big clubs for years, but Everton would be the smallest club he's coached since Reggiana in the mid-90s. A club like Arsenal fits more in line with the types of jobs he's had for the last 20-plus years.

The Toffees fired Marco Silva earlier this month with the team flirting with relegation, with Duncan Ferguson taking the team over as interim manager. Ferguson, a former Everton player, guided the team to a big 3-1 win over Chelsea last weekend to put the team two points clear of relegation. Arsenal fired Unai Emery at the end of November and assigned the interim manager role to club legend Freddie Ljungberg.

In 16 league games so far this season, Everton is 5-2-9 with 19 goals scored and 28 conceded. The club had been on a three-game losing streak at the end of Silva's tenure.

If Ancelotti signs on with the Toffees, his immediate goal would be to get the team out of the relegation fight and push for a top-six finish. The Toffees are seven points back of the top six with the season not yet at its halfway point. Ancelotti would also have young Italian talent Moise Kean at his disposal. Kean, 19, joined Everton from Juventus this past summer but has yet to score in 12 matches.

Everton goes to Manchester United on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.