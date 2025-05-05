Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have reached an agreement over the termination of the contract for the Italian manager before the summer, according to a report in The Athletic. The Italian manager has now agreed terms with the Spanish giants over the termination of his current contract with Real Madrid and he's expected to join Brazil in June, when the Brazilian national team will face Ecuador and Paraguay in 2026 World Cup qualifiers after losing 4-1 in their last match against Argentina. Ancelotti will then likely lead Brazil at the 2026 World Cup that will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Italian manager spoke about his future ahead of the weekend's La Liga match which Madrid won 3-2 against Celta Vigo. "I respect Real Madrid, I love this club. So I can't answer you about what will happen with my future after May 25." There is a chance Real Madrid will make clear the future of Ancelotti after playing in El Clasico over the upcoming weekend against FC Barcelona on May 11, according to the same report.

Over the past several weeks there has been a lot of confusion about the future of the Italian manager. Multiple reports suggested the deal was not going to happen as the Brazilian FA decided to end negotiations, but then things seemed to calm down in the days after the reported breakdown, and Ancelotti looks like he's now ready to start a new chapter at Brazil. Real Madrid were knocked out by Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and lost 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against FC Barcelona, but they are still in the race to win La Liga, as they are currently second in the standings with a four-point margin on the side coached by Hansi Flick. The two teams will meet again for what might be the last El Clasico of Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid head coach on May 11 in Barcelona.

It's still unclear what is going to happen in the next weeks, as Real Madrid are expected to replace Ancelotti with current Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, who has been the main name for a while in the plans of team president Florentino Perez. Alonso, however, is not expected to take charge of the team during the Club World Cup that will take place this summer in the United States. According to multiple reports, Bayer Leverkusen and the Spanish head coach have an informal agreement about a possible exit in case Real Madrid call.

Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in the history of the sport, as the Italian has won 31 major trophies in his career in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and England. He is the only manager to win league titles in all five major European leagues and holds the record for the most Champions League titles (five) and UEFA Super Cup titles (five) as a coach. Winning a major trophy with a national team like Brazil would be another milestone in the career of one of the most influential soccer managers in history. Brazil are the only national team to qualify for every World Cup.