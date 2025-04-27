Real Madrid legendary Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to leave the Spanish giants in the coming weeks to become the national team head coach for Brazil for the 2026 World Cup that will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. According to The Athletic, Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2024-25 season but before the Club World Cup that will also take place in the United States this summer as the Italian coach is set to join Brazil but his "contract is not expected to be long-term" according to the same report. He's expected to join for the World Cup qualifiers this summer, according to the report.

The Spanish giants were knocked out by Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and lost 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against FC Barcelona, but they are still in the race to win La Liga, as they are currently second in the standings with a four-point margin on the side coached by Hansi Flick. The two teams will meet again for what might be the last El Clasico of Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid head coach on May 11 in Barcelona.

The Brazilian FA is currently reportedly speaking with Ancelotti's camp about the contract, as one of their ambassadors was also present in Sevilla at the Copa del Rey final, according to multiple reports. It's still not clear if both the Brazilian FA and Real Madrid will find an agreement to end Ancelotti's deal at the club before the appointment, and also if the same Ancelotti will be the one picking the roster ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers matches in June. Brazil are currently still on pace to qualify for the next World Cup. They recently lost 4-1 to Argentina in the last qualification match and are set to face Ecuador and Paraguay in June in what might also be Ancelotti's debut on the Brazilian bench. Brazil are the only national team to qualify for every World Cup.

Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in the history of the sport, as the Italian won 31 major trophies in his career in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and England. He is the only manager to win league titles in all five major European leagues and holds the record for the most Champions League titles (five) and UEFA Super Cup titles (five) as a coach. Winning a major trophy with a national team like Brazil would only be another milestone in the career of one of the most influential soccer managers in history.