Brazil may be under new management with Carlo Ancelotti taking over, but that doesn't mean that some of the same problems don't remain following a 0-0 draw with Ecuador. Ancelotti shook up the squad as Casemiro returned to the Brazil starting XI, which was a massive boon to the defense of the Selecao, but they weren't able to finish their own chances.

Facing Ecuador, it's tough to score, but Brazil's attack, especially with Vinicius Junior, is expected to overwhelm teams in the long run. But despite the changes, Casemiro was their most dangerous attacker, hitting the post during the match. Brazil only took three shots, putting two on target, while Ecuador took seven, putting three on target. Pervis Estupinan especially had good chances that almost ended in goals for Ecuador, but where things are more positive is that Brazil didn't concede.

Most of Ecuador's chances were only half chances, showing Ancelotti's impact on the defense despite having limited training time with the squad. If this isn't going to hit the high of Brazil attacks in the past, then they'll need to defend better to ensure that they don't give up results where they struggle. In the expanded World Cup in 2026, that could be enough to get out of whatever group they're drawn into. Brazil had conceded in four straight games, including the 4-1 loss to Argentina in March.

This point also puts Brazil one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup before they return home to face Paraguay on Tuesday. In front of their home fans, that will be a match where this team is truly judged under Ancelotti. A draw with Ecuador isn't a bad result, but failing to win at home would be a disappointment, so it'll be important to look forward to that match and create much-needed momentum. This is a step in the right direction for Ancelotti's team defensively, but that combined with the consistent attacking outburst will be the proof that this team is ready for what's next.