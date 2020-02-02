Carlo Ancelotti's influence already paying dividends at Everton following last-minute win over Watford

The last time Everton took the pitch, nearly two weeks ago, they grabbed a two-goal lead on Newcastle and dominated for 90-plus minutes, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw after a shocking collapse in stoppage time. This Saturday, they turned the tables and scored a late goal themselves to secure a stunning 3-2 victory over Watford.

It took just 10 minutes for Everton to fall behind at Vicarage Road. Etienne Capoue launched a diagonal ball that was cushioned out of the air in superb fashion by former Toffee Gerard Deulofeu, who slid in a charging Adam Masina. The defender took his chance well, smashing a left-footed shot past Jordan Pickford.

A half-hour later, a mistake by Fabian Delph led to Watford's second goal. He played the ball straight to Troy Deeney, starting a break that Roberto Pereyra finished easily to put Watford up 2-0. Naturally pessimistic, most Everton fans figured the game was over at that point. After all, the last time they came from two goals down to win a game was back in 2017 -- coincidentally against Watford -- multiple managers ago.

In fact, during the recently sacked Marco Silva's tenure, the team didn't win a single match after falling behind. They conceded the first goal 28 times under Silva, and managed to rescue just five draws, while losing the other 23. That's five points from a possible 84 in those matches, which you don't need an expert to tell you is an abysmal return.

But now Carlo Ancelotti is in charge, and he's already paying dividends. The latest example was Everton's response on Saturday. Just a few minutes after Pereyra made it 2-0, Everton won a corner, and after a mad scramble on the goal line, Yerry Mina toe-poked the ball home for his first goal of the season. A couple minutes after that, Mina scored again, escaping his marker on another corner and planting a header into the corner. From 2-0 to 2-2 in a matter of minutes. All of a sudden, the Toffees were back in the game.

Late in the second half, however, they were dealt an unlucky break when Delph was sent off after receiving a harsh second yellow card. Down to 10 men away from home, Everton settled in to try and defend their draw. They did more than that, however, when Moise Kean touched a ball on to Richarlison, kicking off a counter attack. The Brazilian surged down the left, while Kean and Theo Walcott charged along with him.

Richarlison rolled a pass across the face of goal, and the chance seemed to have gone when Kean only got a slight touch on the ball. It's still unclear whether he scuffed his shot or was trying to pass, but either way the ball rolled on to Walcott, who didn't give up on the play and smashed it home for the winner.

Since Ancelotti took over against Burnley on Boxing Day, the Toffees are 4-1-2 in the Premier League, and have climbed into sixth place in the table on 33 points. And even more impressive is that he's is already improving the character and resolve of the squad. Following Saturday's comeback, they've grabbed four points from losing positions under Ancelotti, nearly matching their total in Silva's entire reign.

Even taking the strength of competition into account -- they drew 18th-place West Ham and beat 19th-place Watford -- it's still a remarkable turnaround, especially considering both of those games came away from home. While much of the credit must go to the players, they're also the same ones who were never able to turn a game around under Silva. And as such, the last few matches are a clear example of how a top-tier manager can have a major impact.