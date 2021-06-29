Mexican stars Carlos Vela and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez are the first two players named to the MLS team for this season's All-Star Skills Challenge, the league announced on Tuesday. The All-Star Game is set for Aug. 25, and the All-Star Skills Challenge will take place at Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Eight MLS players will take on eight Liga MX players in the event. The rest of the MLS team and Liga MX team will be announced at a later date.

The players competing in the event will perform challenges involving shooting, touches, cross and volley, passing and a crossbar challenge.

"MLS All-Star week celebrates the best of our league and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T 5G, will deliver on that promise, while putting a spin on our growing rivalry with Liga MX," said Camilo Durana, MLS Senior Vice President, Properties and Events, in a release. "This event will give fans around the world a chance to see the top stars in North America compete in a fun, unique and intense environment."

This event and the All-Star Game were originally set to take place in Los Angeles a year ago but had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's All-Star Game is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated with MLS stars facing the best Liga MX have to offer. While the MLS has played teams such as Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the past, this is the first time facing a team of stars from another league.