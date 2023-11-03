Under-fire Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will have to do without star midfielder Casemiro for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, the club have confirmed. The Brazil international was withdrawn at half time in his side's 3-0 loss to Newcastle in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The club's brief statement did not offer further details on a strain that will sideline Casemiro for "a number of weeks." However, their announcement would suggest that the 31 year old will not feature in any of United's three games before the international break later this month. Ten Hag will hope that Casemiro is available for a crucial set of fixtures at the end of November, with trips to Everton and Newcastle either side of a Champions League match at Galatasaray that could determine whether United reach the Champions League knockout stages.

Since arriving from Real Madrid at the start of last season, Casemiro has established himself as a critical figure in United's plans. Much as his great form in early 2023 helped to guide the Red Devils to a top four finish and EFL Cup triumph, his baffling displays of late have set the stage for United's own poor form. The anchorman is his side's top scorer in all competitions this season with four goals but he is winning far fewer duels, recovering possession more infrequently and losing more tackles.

Even given Casemiro's off form, Ten Hag would surely rather have the veteran in his squad than not as pressure mounts on the Dutchman. United lost their last two home games 3-0 to Manchester City and Newcastle and go into Saturday's game at Fulham eighth in the Premier League table, eight points off the top four. United might well bemoan the misfortune of missing one of their most important players at such a pivotal stage of the season. Others might reasonably question what they were expecting when they paid £70 million with over 550 games in the tank.

As opposed to last season, Ten Hag does have a natural alternative at the base of his midfield in Sofyan Amrabat but the Fiorentina loanee has not looked anything like the player who so excelled at the 2022 World Cup.