Stanford University standout Catarina Macario has been approved to represent the U.S. women's national team in international competition from FIFA, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday. Macario is currently in her second senior national team camp.

The Brazilian-American prospect recently made the decision to go pro, leaving for French club Lyon ahead of her senior season with Stanford. Macario is a two-time Mac Hermann award and two-time NCAA champion, high achievements to go along with her three Pac-12 championships.

"I want to thank everyone at U.S. Soccer, past and present, for the opportunity and I sincerely appreciate the literal years of work that went into gettin this done," Macario said in a statement. "Now that I'm approved to play, it's up to me to show the coaches I deserve to be on rosters and get playing time. Nothing is guaranteed, and everything needs to be earned, so it's up to me to get my fitness to the level needed and keep learning every day. Just to be in the position is a dream come true and I'll never take any of it for granted."

The news comes just months after Macario announced her official U.S. citizenship, and a day after Macario signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Lyon, the top side in the French women's Division 1. She will be united with some of the top players in the world, including Ada Hegerberg, with a shot to compete for Champions League titles.

Macario is now eligible for selection for the USWNT's upcoming friendlies against Colombia. The USWNT is currently in training camps in preparation for the matches scheduled to take place on Jan. 18 and Jan. 22.