United States women's national team and Lyon star Catarina Macario has a torn ACL, she announced on Sunday. Macario, fresh off winning the Women's Champions League with the French club, posted the announcement to Twitter. The injury came during Lyon's season-ending 4-0 win over Issy on June 1, with the Macario coming off after just 13 minutes. She will now miss the USWNT's World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Unfortunately, injuries are a natural part of football. Tearing an ACL is never easy, and although I am devastated to be away from the field and my teammates for a few months, I could not be more proud of my first year as a professional footballer and to have helped the team reconquer two big titles this season," she wrote.

"As challenging as the recovery process may be, I believe that God is in control of everything, so I have no doubt that with the right support system, patience, and hard work, I will be back better and hungrier than ever before."

The USWNT have a busy summer ahead with two friendlies later this month against Colombia before playing in the Concacaf Women's Championship, which determines which teams from the region will make the 2023 World Cup.