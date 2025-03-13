Inter Miami may have a 2-0 lead after their triumph in the first leg of this Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 clash, but with the tie moving to Jamaica for the second leg against Cavalier SC, this is where they could slip up. Lionel Messi has traveled with the team for what should be a sellout due to the match being moved to the Jamaican national team stadium in Kingston instead of Cavalier's home stadium. If Messi does feature, the Jamaican side will have the unique distinction of having hosted both Pele and Messi which could bring another level out of their players.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, March 13 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 13 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Independence Park -- Kingston, Jamaica

: Independence Park -- Kingston, Jamaica TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

FS2 | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Cavalier +1000; Draw +390; Inter Miami -490

First leg recap

While Miami won 2-0 at home, it was anything but an easy match with the Herons struggling in the first half of play. Cavalier actually got out to a lead right before halftime but the goal was called back after a lengthy VAR review before Miami would score twice in the second half. Tadeo Allende netted Miami's winning goal and now has scored in four consecutive matches in all competitions while Luis Suarez got the insurance goal to give Miami the advantage. In this second leg though, Miami will need to come out of the gate quicker as an early goal could send the stadium into party mode.

Storylines

Cavalier SC: In matches like this, form goes out the window. Cavalier knows that if Miami's afforded any space they can score but they'll need to break out of their shell needing two goals to force extra time. That can be a tough balance for a team on a normal day and becomes even more of one when hosting Messi in your home country.

Cavalier predicted XI: Vino Barclette, Christopher Ainsworth, Richard King, Jeovanni Laing, Jerome McLeary, Jalmaro Calvin, Jamilhio Rigters, Dwayne Atkinson, Adrian Reid, Dwayne Allen, Shaquille Stein

Inter Miami: Undefeated in every game that they've played so far this season, Inter Miami couldn't ask for much more at this stage. They've been one of the best teams in MLS at both attacking and defending and are legit contenders to win the entire Concacaf Champions Cup. Matches like this may be a formality for Miami but balancing rotation with the upcoming international break is something that will also be critical. Outside of resting Messi, Javier Mascherano hasn't rotated much to date but if the Herons get an early goal here, it does make sense to start pulling players early.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Tomas Aviles, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia, Federico Redondo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez,Tadeo Allende

Prediction

The Herons will get things going faster this time around as one first-half goal will quickly become three en route to an emphatic victory in Kingston. Pick: Cavalier SC 0, Inter Miami 3