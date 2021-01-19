The streaming service CBS All Access will be rebranding as Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, ViacomCBS announced Tuesday. While the name might become different, the service will be offering the same content as it did previously.

"The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It's always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that's uniquely positioned to do the same," Josh Line, chief brand officer of ViacomCBS, said when the name was announced in September 2020. "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

Just like CBS All Access, the new service will provide all of the live sports from CBS broadcasts, such as the exclusive rights to UEFA matches, NWSL games and much more, along with live coverage from CBS Sports HQ. The content available will even expand in the near future. Beginning in October with the start of the 2020-2021 season and continuing throughout the 2023-2024 season, every UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League match (more than 300 per season) will be available on the service. There will even be archival matches on CBS Sports Network.

The March 4 date means Paramount+ will launch in time for the second leg of the Round of 16 for Champions League and shortly before the same round for Europa League. Champions League's Round of 16 features a loaded group including defending champion Bayern Munich and past champions Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Porto and Real Madrid.

The NWSL, America's top women's soccer league, won't be back to competitive play until after the March 4 brand changeover, so Paramount+ will be your home for the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup and regular season.