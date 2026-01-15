CBS Sports' 2026 NWSL schedule: Title game to air in primetime on CBS; massive matchups highlight slate
CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ will air additional matches all season long
CBS Sports has revealed its 2026 NWSL broadcast schedule, featuring the NWSL Championship airing in primetime on CBS and Paramount+ for a fifth consecutive year.
The regular season lineup includes marquee matchups across CBS platforms throughout the season and follows a record-breaking 2025 season where the NWSL Championship became the most-watched match in league history, surpassing one million viewers. The 2026 NWSL Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
CBSwill broadcast 14 matches in 2026, including the championship, a quarterfinal on Nov. 7, and a semifinal on Nov. 14 -- each streaming live on Paramount+ . CBS is the broadcast partner with the most of any traditional televised games for another consecutive season. CBS Sports Network will carry an additional 25 matches, bringing the total to 39 across platforms and featuring all 16 teams.
Additional highlights include an expansion team clash with Boston Legacy FC making their CBS Sports debut as they host Denver Summit FC Sunday, May 3, on CBS Sports Network. The 2025 NWSL Championship winners Gotham FC will make their first of seven appearances on CBS Sports platforms when they visit Kansas City on Saturday, April 4 on CBS and Paramount+
Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Complementing match coverage, CBS Sports will provide extensive 2026 NWSL content across its digital and social channels, including CBS Sports Golazo Network, lead women's soccer show Attacking Third, CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and more.
CBS Sports' 2026 NWSL schedule
All Times ET (schedule subject to change)
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Platform
Wednesday, March 25
San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
10 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
Denver Summit FC vs. Washington Spirit
2 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City Current
4 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC
4 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
Gotham FC vs. Bay FC
1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
10 p.m.
Sunday, May 3
Boston Legacy FC vs. Denver Summit FC
3 p.m.
Sunday, May 3
Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6
Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash
10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC
8 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC
1 p.m.
Sunday, May 31
Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
1 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals
5 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Denver Summit FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
2 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage
4 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC
5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC
8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Bay FC vs. Gotham FC
10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC
4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Denver Summit FC vs. North Carolina Courage
10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Boston Legacy FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC
8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Bay FC vs. Houston Dash
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC
8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Boston Legacy FC vs. Angel City FC
8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Denver Summit FC vs. Gotham FC
2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit
4 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage
4 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Boston Legacy FC vs. Houston Dash
2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Kansas City Current vs. Denver Summit FC
12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Chicago Stars FC vs. Denver Summit FC
4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC
12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride
1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC
3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Quarterfinal
12 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Semifinal
12 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Championship
8 p.m.