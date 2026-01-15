spirit-gotham-nwsl.jpg
CBS Sports has revealed its 2026 NWSL broadcast schedule, featuring the NWSL Championship airing in primetime on CBS and Paramount+ for a fifth consecutive year. 

The regular season lineup includes marquee matchups across CBS platforms throughout the season and follows a record-breaking 2025 season where the NWSL Championship became the most-watched match in league history, surpassing one million viewers. The 2026 NWSL Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

CBSwill broadcast 14 matches in 2026, including the championship, a quarterfinal on Nov. 7, and a semifinal on Nov. 14 -- each streaming live on Paramount+  . CBS is the broadcast partner with the most of any traditional televised games for another consecutive season. CBS Sports Network will carry an additional 25 matches, bringing the total to 39 across platforms and featuring all 16 teams.

Additional highlights include an expansion team clash with Boston Legacy FC making their CBS Sports debut as they host Denver Summit FC Sunday, May 3, on CBS Sports Network. The 2025 NWSL Championship winners Gotham FC will make their first of seven appearances on CBS Sports platforms when they visit Kansas City on Saturday, April 4 on CBS and Paramount+

Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBSCBS Sports NetworkParamount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Complementing match coverage, CBS Sports will provide extensive 2026 NWSL content across its digital and social channels, including CBS Sports Golazo Network, lead women's soccer show Attacking Third, CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and more.

CBS Sports' 2026 NWSL schedule 

All Times ET (schedule subject to change)

DateMatchTimePlatform

Wednesday, March 25

San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 28

Denver Summit FC vs. Washington Spirit

2 p.m.

CBS / Paramount+

Saturday, March 28

Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City Current

4 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Saturday, April 4

Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC

4 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Saturday, April 25

Gotham FC vs. Bay FC

1 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Wednesday, April 29

Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, May 3

Boston Legacy FC vs. Denver Summit FC

3 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, May 3

Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Wednesday, May 6

Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Wednesday, May 20

Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, May 24

Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC

1 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Sunday, May 31

Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

1 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, July 5

Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Saturday, July 18

Denver Summit FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

2 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Saturday, July 18

Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage

4 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Sunday, July 26

San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Wednesday, July 29

Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Wednesday, July 29

Bay FC vs. Gotham FC

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Saturday, Aug. 1

Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, Aug. 2

Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Denver Summit FC vs. North Carolina Courage

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, Aug. 9

Boston Legacy FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, Aug. 23

Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

2 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, Aug. 23

Bay FC vs. Houston Dash

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Wednesday, Aug. 26

North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Monday, Aug. 31

Boston Legacy FC vs. Angel City FC

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, Sept. 6

Denver Summit FC vs. Gotham FC

2 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Sunday, Sept. 6

Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit

4 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Sunday, Sept. 6

Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, Sept. 20

Boston Legacy FC vs. Houston Dash

2 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Saturday, Sept. 26

Kansas City Current vs. Denver Summit FC

12:30 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Sunday, Oct. 4

Chicago Stars FC vs. Denver Summit FC

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Saturday, Oct. 17

Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC

12:30 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride

1 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Sunday, Oct. 25

Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC

3 p.m.

CBS Sports Network  

Saturday, Nov. 7

Quarterfinal

12 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Saturday, Nov. 14

Semifinal

12 p.m.

CBSParamount+  

Saturday, Nov. 21

Championship

8 p.m.

CBSParamount+  