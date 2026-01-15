CBS Sports has revealed its 2026 NWSL broadcast schedule, featuring the NWSL Championship airing in primetime on CBS and Paramount+ for a fifth consecutive year.

The regular season lineup includes marquee matchups across CBS platforms throughout the season and follows a record-breaking 2025 season where the NWSL Championship became the most-watched match in league history, surpassing one million viewers. The 2026 NWSL Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

CBSwill broadcast 14 matches in 2026, including the championship, a quarterfinal on Nov. 7, and a semifinal on Nov. 14 -- each streaming live on Paramount+ . CBS is the broadcast partner with the most of any traditional televised games for another consecutive season. CBS Sports Network will carry an additional 25 matches, bringing the total to 39 across platforms and featuring all 16 teams.

Additional highlights include an expansion team clash with Boston Legacy FC making their CBS Sports debut as they host Denver Summit FC Sunday, May 3, on CBS Sports Network. The 2025 NWSL Championship winners Gotham FC will make their first of seven appearances on CBS Sports platforms when they visit Kansas City on Saturday, April 4 on CBS and Paramount+

Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Complementing match coverage, CBS Sports will provide extensive 2026 NWSL content across its digital and social channels, including CBS Sports Golazo Network, lead women's soccer show Attacking Third, CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and more.

CBS Sports' 2026 NWSL schedule

All Times ET (schedule subject to change)