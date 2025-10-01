CBS Sports is the official home of UEFA Women's Champions League and is growing its coverage for its first season as the exclusive English language broadcaster of the tournament. The 2025-26 campaign will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 7, with all matches streaming on Paramount+ and select matches also airing on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Groundbreaking women's soccer coverage at CBS Sports includes the new UEFA Women's Champions League Today studio show. The program will anchor coverage of the competition with new studio talent and former FIFA Women's World Cup and Super League winners. Host Hannah Cash will lead studio coverage alongside a panel of analysts with professional experience at the highest levels of the game in Jen Beattie, Janelly Farias, Darian Jenkins, Kelley O'Hara, and Ali Riley.

UEFA Women's Champions League Today will provide pre- and post-match studio shows from its Stamford, CT studio with live reports from Europe throughout the season. Chris Wittyngham will lead match play-by-play duties alongside co-analysts Jenkins and Beattie, with Christina Unkel as CBS Sports' rules analyst. Anita Jones will provide live pitchside reports.

Jen Calhoun and Adriana Tonelli are CBS Sports' UEFA Women's Champions League coverage Producers. David Berson is President and CEO, CBS Sports. Harold Bryant is Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports. Pete Radovich is CBS Sports' Coordinating Producer for soccer coverage.

CBS Sports recently announced a broadcast partnership with UWCL that will run through 2030. The revamped tournament format features 18 clubs participating in the initial league phase, a newly added knockout phase playoff round, and will conclude with the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

The addition of UWCL further expands CBS Sports women's soccer portfolio. Paramount+ is the official home of the NWSL Championship and select NWSL regular season matches, the Concacaf W Champions Cup, and the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Select women's Nations League matches and women's European friendlies are also available across CBS properties.

Fans can watch the new expanded coverage beginning on Oct. 7 during Arsenal's opening match against OL Lyonnes as 18 European clubs begin their march to the final at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.